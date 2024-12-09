Men’s Basketball loses to Platteville

Frederick Softserve-

The Gustavus Men’s Basketball team faced a tough challenge on Sunday, Dec. 1st, going up against No. 6 UW-Platteville. The Gusties managed to keep it close through the first half but couldn’t hold off the Pioneers, ultimately falling 65-52.

The Gusties trailed by just three points at halftime, thanks to a layup from Fifth-year Wyatt Olson late in the half. However, UW-Platteville’s sharp second-half shooting, hitting 53.8 percent of their shots, proved too much for Gustavus to overcome. The Gusties managed to make in 10 of their 24 attempts after halftime but couldn’t find enough offensive rhythm to keep up.

Gustavus shot 39.1 percent from the floor (18-46) and 30.4 percent from three (7-23). Platteville wasn’t much better from long range, going 6-26, but they capitalized on their opportunities at the free throw line, going a perfect 13-13. The Pioneers also dominated inside, scoring 30 points in the paint and converting 19 points off Gustie’s turnovers.

Both teams struggled to score early on, with neither side getting on the board in the first two minutes. Platteville finally opened the scoring with a layup, and while Gustavus managed to create some defensive stops, they couldn’t convert on offense, going scoreless until a layup from Fifth-year Evan Wieker. The Pioneers then went on a 10-2 run to establish a 14-4 lead.

The Gusties began to chip away, with a jumper from Sophomore Myles Barnette and a three-pointer from Fifth-year Adam Biewen giving them some momentum. Three consecutive Platteville fouls helped Gustavus trim the lead to five points, 20-15. Although the Pioneers responded with back-to-back baskets, they went ice-cold late in the half, missing their final five shots. Olson’s defensive rebound and layup in the final seconds brought the Gusties within three points at the break.

Platteville came out strong in the second half, stretching their lead. Gustavus responded with a three-pointer from Senior Brady Kienitz, but a cold shooting stretch allowed the Pioneers to pull ahead 40-26. Despite three more triples from Kienitz, the Gusties couldn’t close the gap.

Kienitz led the Gusties with 12 points, all from second-half three-pointers, while Barnette added 10 off the bench. Olson grabbed five defensive rebounds, and Swanson shared the team lead in assists with three. The Gusties now turn their attention to conference play, having battled Augsburg on Wednesday, Dec. 4th, and hosting Concordia on Saturday, Dec. 7th at Gus Young Court.