Women’s Hockey Wins One, Loses One

Teddy Kaste-

On Nov. 23rd, the No. 2-ranked Gustavus Women’s Hockey team defeated Concordia 6-2 at Don Roberts Ice Rink. Fifth-year Brooke Power scored two goals, while four teammates also added goals to help Gustavus improve to 4-1-0 overall and 4-0-0 in conference play. The Cobbers, still searching for their first win, dropped to 0-4-0.

The Gusties came out firing, generating multiple scoring chances and a 5-on-3 power play. The Gusties were held scoreless for much of the period until Power finally broke through late in the first period. However, Concordia responded quickly and tied the game 1-1. At the end of the first period, the score still sat at 1-1.

Gustavus dominated the second period and scored three unanswered goals to pull away. Junior Lily Mortenson started off the fun, scoring her fourth goal of the season. Power then tallied her second goal of the game on the power play, making the score 3-1. Junior Grace Schuck then added to the lead, scoring late in the 2nd period to make it 4-1.

Although the Gusties were in control, they were relentless in the final period. Senior Hannah Gray scored into an empty net, and First-year Eva Nelson scored her first-ever goal in college to make the score 6-1. Concordia was able to sneak in one more goal late in the game, but the Gusties comfortably secured the win.

The Gustavus Women’s hockey team then went on to end their pre-holiday schedule with a tough 4-3 loss to No. 13 UW-Eau Claire on Nov. 26th. Despite an early 2-0 lead, the Gusties couldn’t hold on, falling to UW-Eau Claire. Mortenson scored twice, including a late goal, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Blugolds.

The Gusties came out firing, with Mortenson breaking the ice just 2:31 into the game. Four minutes later, Gustavus added to their lead when Sophomore Kylie Scott fired a shot into the back of the net for her first goal of the season and to make the score 2-0 Gustavus.

The Gusties controlled play early, but the Blugolds found their footing as the period progressed. With just 15 seconds left in the first, Eau Claire scored a crucial late goal to cut the deficit in half and make the score just 2-1 Gustavus.

Eau Claire carried their momentum into the second period and tied the game on a power-play goal just five minutes in. The Blugolds struck again later in the period to take a 3-2 lead. Gustavus had a few strong chances to respond, but it wasn’t to be as at the end of the 2nd the score sat at Eau Claire: 3, Gustavus: 2.

In the third, the Gusties continued to press but couldn’t even out the score. The Blugolds sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds, making it 4-2. Mortenson added her second goal on a rebound with one-second remaining, but it was too late to change the outcome.

The Gusties struggled on the power play going 0-4, while Eau Claire converted once. Although they lost, the team played cohesively and pushed limits with Timmons making a career-high 23 saves. The Gusties will return to action on Dec. 6th against No. 9 Augsburg in Minneapolis. Go get ’em Gusties!