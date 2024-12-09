GAC to Hold Psychological Research Symposium Next Week

Grace LaTourelle-

The Fall semester Psychological Research Symposium will be taking place Thursday, Dec. 12th from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Beck Atrium. Students are encouraged to show up and learn about the psychological science research that has been conducted by their peers all semester.

“Psychology is a science and understanding behavior and mind requires the use of the scientific method,” Psychological Science Professor Jennifer Ackil explained.

The symposium will showcase poster presentations of the psychology research conducted by the Statistics and Research Methods classes, as well as Summer student researchers. In the class, students are put into groups based on similar interests and form their own research questions. They begin with a literature review and use the scientific method, designing the experiment, outlining the parameters and controls, acquiring and managing participants, analyzing the data, and ending with the symposium and a final paper.

“Students get the opportunity to create knowledge in their discipline,” Psychological Science Chair, Marie Walker said. “Most of the time we’re recipients of knowledge, but students actually get the opportunity to interact with their environment… and create and answer the questions they’re interested in.”

Beyond the symposium, many psychology students will go on to present their research at other conferences and venues such as a national psychology conference. Walker explained that this symposium may just be a first step to introducing the idea of presenting and allowing students to get comfortable.

Walker described several skills that students develop through research. These include collaboration and problem-solving within their teams. Potential employers may understand that students who have done research are analytical thinkers, understand data, and communicate scientifically. It might be especially beneficial to those applying to graduate schools. Students who have taken the class or participated in research may also benefit from research in a broader sense.

“When you know fully what goes into the entire process, it helps you think a little more critically about the research you may be reading about,” Psychological Science Professor Kelle Nat said.

Psychological Science Professor Jaren Crist explained that because it is largely student-designed, the research presented is all over the board. Some of the projects that will be presented this year will be Audio distractibility and long-term memory, the interaction of breakfast consumption and self-esteem, and meaning-making in political narratives about federal elections.

“Our goal is to help them approach their question scientifically,” Crist said. “It’s cool to see what kind of questions students are actually interested in.”

During the hour of the symposium, students can drop in and walk through, spending time with the posters and the presenters.

“It’s really a chance to celebrate the good work that our students do in the laboratory,” Ackil said. “It’s a great way to both see what psych science students are doing…and to celebrate that with them.”

Besides having the opportunity to support their peers in their scientific research, students also may want to attend if they are interested in participating in research themselves. Crist explained that in his undergraduate experience it wasn’t structured so that everybody got to do research, which makes the class and symposium for students a unique opportunity.

The symposium is an opportunity for students who are interested in research to begin conversations. They may talk to the presenters about their experience doing the research, or with faculty members. Nat explained that professors are excited and open to talking about their research.

“You can go anywhere from ‘I’m curious’ to ‘I want to actively be involved’ and… a professor will always meet you where you are…” Crist said. “Especially in the psychology department… we all really like our research and… are very student-focused, so when you can merge those two interests, I think it’s great.”

The students who participated in the studies are also encouraged to come and be able to see the outcome and results of the experiment. Introductory psychology students may also benefit from attending to see what is coming up for them in their education.

“Supporting the people you know is a really big thing,” Nat said.

The psychology department invites everybody to attend the research symposium next Thursday.