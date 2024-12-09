Saint Lucia Festival Comes Next Week to Light Up Campus

Reba Beaudry-

The St. Lucia Festival is a long-held Swedish tradition that has been going on at Gustavus since 1941. Gustavus was established by Swedish immigrants, and this festival is one way that the college can connect to its roots. This year it will be on Thursday, December 12th during Chapel Break at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel.

The tradition of St. Lucia was established in 1764, but the common festivities were not started until the early 1900s. The festival is about St. Lucia, a 20-year-old woman, who was martyred for refusing to renounce her faith. She “shows up for those in need,” Advisor to the Guild of St. Lucia, Barb Larson Larson Taylor ‘93 said. “According to Swedish legend, after Lucia’s death, a ship carrying a maiden “clothed in white and crowned with light appeared on the shore in the Swedish province of Varmland during a great famine, and the maiden distributed food and clothing to the poor. Now in Sweden, she is revered as a symbol of light and hope, often associated with the winter solstice,” Senior and Co-chair of publicity of the Guild of St. Lucia, Rachel Lester said. Her Co-chair and fellow Senior, Erika Henrichs, has been helping to plan this festival for everyone. The Guild of St. Lucia is a group of Seniors who help with planning the festival and selecting three of the six members of the St. Lucia Court. The festival is also planned by the Chaplain’s office, Gustavus Women in Leadership (GWIL), and in conjunction with Friends of the Gustavus Library.

The St. Lucia Court is a group of six Sophomore women (typically aged 20 like St. Lucia was at her death) chosen based on aspects of “core values, different from the homecoming court,” Larson Taylor said. The six women are chosen based on “who exemplify qualities of the legendary St. Lucia- which include courageous leadership, service to others, strength of character, and compassion,” Lester noted. The six chosen Sophomores for this year’s Court are: Chloe Knuteson, Grace LaTourelle, Mara Lien, Fran Lindgren, Laura Sunnarborg, and Zainab Syed.

One of the six women listed above will be crowned this year’s St. Lucia with a wreath of candles. Last year’s St. Lucia will present the new Lucia. The Lucia Choir will also be present and will perform at the event. There will be arts and crafts activities. GWIL will be leading a project. These activities will “try to make it more interesting and to try and create more understanding of the meaning of St. Lucia,” Larson Taylor said.

There will also be food and beverages there, such as the Lucia buns (which is a cardamom roll), as well as gluten-free and dairy-free options.

The St. Lucia Festival is connected to Gustavus for multiple reasons. First off, Gustavus is a Swedish Luthern school, and St. Lucia is a long-held Swedish tradition. Secondly, it is also connected via the Court being chosen based on Gustavus’s core values. Each member of the court is selected for a different reason, “on a deeper level,” Larson Taylor noted.

There are a few purposes as to why the Festival is celebrated. Gustavus’s version of the festival “acts as a way to recognize and honor woman-identifying Gustavus students who have been a light to our campus and our community and who exemplify the qualities of St. Lucia,” Lester noted. In Sweden, the Festival stands for “the nearing end of the long winter nights and subsequent return of light to the world,” Lester also said. It is also a way to recognize “courageous leadership, acts of service to others, and compassion,” Larson Taylor noted.

The St. Lucia Festival ties into the Winter holiday season and Winter Solstice. “This timing is significant because Saint Lucia is associated with light: the candles carried by girls representing St. Lucia are supposed to symbolize the light of Christ, who illuminates the darkness of winter. The festival’s roots in ancient winter solstice celebrations connect it to the idea of renewal and rebirth, which is also a theme of Christmas,” Lester stated. Larson Taylor said that it would be “weird to have in July” as the whole Festival is based on being a light in the dark.

Students still might be wondering why they should make time for this during their busy finals schedule; both Larson Taylor and Lester bring up several reasons. “Because it’s an inspiration and motivation for how we can be light, celebrate women, and it’s meant to be fun. Take time to learn about an important holiday or just to pause,” Larson Taylor said. Lester notes that “women are a light in the world. Everyone should take time to recognize and celebrate the wonderful Sophomore women [who] attend Gustavus, as well as reflect on the ways that they, too, can be lights on campus for others. It is also a great way to connect with the Swedish traditions of our school and keep them alive as we prepare for Christmas.” So, everyone should make time to stop by on December 12th, either as a break in their busy schedule or to reflect on the lights in their lives.