The Joy of Holiday Music

Katelyn Benschoter-

With the end of CinCC and finals season drawing near, it is that time of the year when everywhere you go you are surrounded by holiday music. From the stores to social media, ‘tis the season of holiday music. But what makes a good holiday song, and why do people get so excited to listen to holiday music? Well, for many people, the holidays can serve as a distraction from the burdens of ordinary life. This is certainly the case for many college students; this past week was the last full one before finals begin. We cannot afford to procrastinate anymore and are left to face a grueling to-do list. Therefore, we might as well make the most of it while we are studying. Whether you choose Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, or even Justin Bieber, the holiday music season is upon us.

There are thousands of songs out there, whether it is a cover of an old classic or a brand-new creation, but there are many holiday songs that flop. Why is that? Well first, people hate change. Part of the appeal of holiday songs is that they are the same every year. People expect to hear these songs every year the second that Thanksgiving is over. So, when someone brings something completely new to the table, it can be a hard sell. Yet that does not mean that it can be done. Sabrina Carpenter is an excellent example of someone who has done a good job at adding something new to the holiday music rotation. In 2023, she released her EP titled Fruitcake with songs such as “Buy Me Presents” and “A Nonsense Christmas.” These songs in particular have been very successful. Her EP has even done well enough that this year, she released a Netflix holiday special called A Nonsense Christmas Special. Looking closer at the song “A Nonsense Christmas,” Carpenter has a song that had been released previously called “Nonsense.” Therefore, her fans and pop music listeners were familiar with it. “A Nonsense Christmas” is a take on her previous song, now with holiday-themed lyrics. It is very fun and was an instant hit with her fans. It was also a way for her to give fans new music without creating an entirely new album.

That being said, the key to a good holiday song is to utilize bits of old to create something new. This does not have to be in the literal sense as Carpenter did. It could be using instruments that are typically found in holiday music such as bells, trumpet, or the organ. To many, as mentioned previously, the allure of the holidays is the nostalgia it brings. When people seek out holiday music, they are looking for something that sparks nostalgia. So, when a pop star comes out with a new holiday song that has no elements of former holiday nostalgia, it probably will not be very successful.

But let’s not dwell on poorly done holiday music, and instead take a trip discussing some of the best holiday songs. Before I tell you one of the best holiday songs, I want you to take a guess. No seriously, you definitely know this song. The answer is, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey. This is an example of a song that is so utterly popular for such a good reason. The song is catchy, fun, and has the classic sleigh bells that all Christmas songs should have. You can say that it is overrated all you want, but there is nothing that gets me in the holiday spirit quite like this song. A second favorite of mine is “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love. This is one of my favorite holiday songs to sing along to. The call-and-response chorus is so fun. When I hear this song, I feel transported back to driving around my hometown looking at Christmas lights. Once again, it is a very catchy piece of music. This is a bit more of a classic song, but there have been so many covers of it since its original release. So, if the original version is not for you, then I am sure there is a cover out there instead.

Switching gears to a very recently released song is Ashe’s rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” This is once again a classic that most people are familiar with but has been recently covered. Pop/Indie singer Ashe released her rendition of the classic about a month ago. Switching from a catchy pop tune, this cover is stripped back and just beautiful. The tone of her voice fits the song incredibly well. She has a bit of rasp to her voice that adds so much to the piece. It has quickly become a new favorite for me. And if you are currently crafting the perfect holiday playlist, I would highly recommend this one. I can picture myself decorating the tree as this plays in the background.

There may not be much snow on the ground, but holiday music season is upon us. There is a deep joy that stems from music of this sort. It is nostalgic, fun, and creates those warm and fuzzy feelings in all of us. Not to get all sappy, but holiday music does connect people. During this time of year when stress is high, a commonality between many people is celebrating holidays such as Christmas or Hanukkah. We could sit here and debate all day about what songs can be defined as good holiday songs. But the most important thing to focus on is what brings you joy this holiday season. It’s been a long year; you deserve a break! So, make sure to turn up whatever holiday music brings you joy. Happy Holidays from the Gustavian Weekly to you; we all appreciate the time you take out of your busy day to read our paper!