Campus Greets the End of Semester

Grace LaTourelle-

Finals season has descended upon campus with less than a week left in the semester. While students can look ahead to break, there may also be a lot of stress accompanying this busy time. However, there are resources and services available to students to alleviate anxiety before finals.

In an effort to help students destress, the Peer Assistants hosted their annual Destress Fest on Tuesday, Dec. 10th. Taking place in the Banquet Rooms, the event had a massage station, mug and ornament coloring, letter writing, and DIY aromatherapy socks.

“The PAs host the Destress Fest every year as a way to help students destress and prepare for finals and the end of the semester!” Senior and Peer Assistant Coordinator, Kobi Schuck said. “We feel that the value of relaxation and spending time with friends goes far during this stressful time!”

The Counseling Center is also providing structured events and services aimed at helping stressed students. In addition to their regular Let’s Talk program, a drop-in 10 to 15-minute appointment in the Counseling Hub from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will also be Walk in Week, taking place in the Counseling Center. Students can walk in and have a 30-minute appointment at any time.

There will also be one more Surviving Stress Workshop Session taking place Wednesday, Dec.18, in the Counseling Hub from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A therapist in the Counseling Center, Jessica Harder, acknowledged that while it may be hard for some people to hear, grades are not everything.

“When we do get really hard on ourselves for our grades…thinking of, what would you say to a friend who’s also doing that? So doing some of that self-compassion work…” Harder said.

During times of high stress, students are encouraged to aim for balance, though it may be difficult, to prioritize both academics and mental health and wellbeing. Harder described that this includes getting enough sleep, fueling one’s body, hydrating, and doing some nice things for oneself.

“Students often skip workouts when feeling pressed for time and eat [and] drink quick junk foods when they’re stressed when, in fact, adding a good workout can help with improved concentration, better sleep, and good endorphins,” Associate Director for the Academic Support Center, Jane Lalim explained. “As we’re rooted in our Scandinavian heritage at Gustavus, maybe a sauna session and a cold plunge would be a fun reward and energy boost, for example?”

With classes wrapping up and Reading Day taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 18th, students may be transitioning into a time of studying to prepare for upcoming finals. Lalim advised to just start with something.

“If you’re distracted, try another subject for a while and then come back to it. If you’re still distracted after a break, find a new study spot,” Lalim said. “Try studying in the room you’re going to take the test in so you have a ‘home court’ advantage on test day. It will help you feel comfortable. Classical conditioning is a real thing.”

Lalim also suggested setting up a buddy system for accountability. This may also help students with motivation while studying.

With finals fast approaching, students can also look forward to Winter break, which will begin Dec. 20th and end with the start of classes on Jan. 12th, 2025. Recreation Program Coordinator Mark Hanson will be leading the third annual Winter Break trip to Ely, Minnesota from Jan. 7th to 10th.

The group will stay at a nice cabin on Shagawa Lake and, weather permitting, will ski, hike, snowshoe, and ice fish. They also plan on visiting the Ely Wolf Center and Tower Soudan Mine. Even those not attending the Ely trip, though, could benefit from getting outside over Winter Break.

“People are awfully quick to shut out the cold and think nothing’s happening because things aren’t growing…there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. So if you’re prepared for winter, you see things you wouldn’t normally see…see what the whole circle of nature can be. If you don’t go out into winter, there’s that gap that we don’t see or understand or miss out on,” Hanson explained. “To go skiing or hiking in the winter has a vibrance to it…that’s different than other times. And an appreciation for getting inside…next to a fire and that dichotomy of that…”

Hanson suggested skiing, either cross country or downhill, and visiting and hiking in State Parks for Winter Break activities that would get people outdoors.

“There’s a loud silence that happens when you’re out in the woods during the winter,” Hanson said.

Even with Winter Break fast approaching, students still have assignments, papers, projects, or exams to prepare for.

“Take it one day at a time…really kind of focus on what needs to be done in that day,” Harder said.

Gusties are encouraged to study, take advantage of all of the de-stressing resources available to them, take care of themselves, and have a restful Winter Break.

“Lean on others and make sure to always remember to take time for yourself! Study hard, but remember you are worth so much more than exams and grades!” Schuck advised.