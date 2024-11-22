GIECO Entrepreneurship Going to Chankaska Ranch

Amelia Dewberry-

The Gustavus Innovation and Entrepreneurship Club and Opportunities (GIECO) is a student organization aiming to build an innovation mindset at Gustavus. The club was started last spring to provide more opportunities surrounding entrepreneurship for students through guest speakers, workshops, competitions, and conferences. Members can expect to develop their business skills, receive guidance, and build their professional network.

There was no club dedicated to innovation and entrepreneurship until GIECO was founded. The club started when students took Tara Cadenhead’s J-term class and were interested in improving their innovative thinking. Cadenhead is the Director of the Center for Innovative and Entrepreneurial Leadership (CIEL) and helped them to start up the new club and helped to connect with eager alumni who provided valuable insights into the field.

GIECO is planning an upcoming guest speaker panel to expand students’ understanding of entrepreneurship and provide a networking opportunity. Executive Board member and Sophomore Avery Braunshausen said “Each panelist will talk a little bit about themselves and answer some pre-established questions with an audience Q&A to follow.” After that, a meal will be served so that students have a chance to further network with the panelists.

While the date is yet to be determined, the event will be held at Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery, and Distillery in Kasota, MN. Braunshausen encourages people to come “because it will be a great way for students to create connections in a low-pressure environment and learn more about the business world.” Interested students can follow @GACGIECO on Instagram to stay updated on upcoming events.