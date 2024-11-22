What to Watch for Thanksgiving Break

Katelyn Benschoter-

Thanksgiving break is quickly approaching, and people are looking forward to spending time with those they love. This time of year does not quite feel like fall, yet it is not time for Christmas either. If you are like me and have no big plans over break, it is the perfect time to snuggle up and watch some movies, whether that means with your family, friends, or just you and your dog. The air is crisp, apple cider is brewing, and you are watching a movie while a candle burns. Doesn’t that just sound amazing? Well, if this is what you want your Thanksgiving break to look like, these are the perfect films to watch during break.

My first recommendation is a classic that has recently been brought back to life; the 2019 rendition of Little Women based on the Louisa May Alcott novel is a knockout film. It is based on a classic novel that many read in their time in grade school, which has been made into many films prior. This version of the film was directed by the genius Greta Gerwig. Gerwig is known for films such as Barbie and Ladybird. Gerwig takes on her classic style in Little Women; adding a modern twist into the story that simply would have not been acceptable at the time that Alcott wrote the novel. Little Women (2019) also includes an excellent cast with notable stars in Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh, to name a few. Looking at the technical elements, the coloring of the film is beautiful. The film is very warm and provokes a feeling of coziness. The scenery is just stunning as the audience watches it change throughout the seasons. There are shots of sparkling snow days, and a memorable scene where Laurie proposes to Jo with a vast array of fall trees around them. This is one element that makes it a perfect film for Thanksgiving break. Another point that coincides with this break is the plot itself is centered around family. The audience watches as the March sisters grow and learn about themselves as well as each other. When you get home and spend time with your loved ones, it just makes sense to watch a film like Little Women (2019). Watching a set of characters who have so much love for each other is the perfect way to get into the spirit of Thanksgiving, as well as gives you time to reflect on who you are thankful for in your life.

Now, I would not be doing my job of recommending perfect Thanksgiving films if I did not include this next film. That film would be the one and only A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. This is a true classic from my childhood. Whenever a break from grade school grew near, our teachers would always play that seasonal Charlie Brown movie. They are true classics that hold so much nostalgia. These movies really have it all: humor, a big ensemble of characters, and Snoopy. Seriously, who doesn’t like Snoopy? A special part about the holidays is to look back on past years and reminisce about old memories. So, what better way to do that than by watching a classic film from childhood! The film itself is adorable and the music never fails to transport me into this time of year. This is a perfect film to watch this Thanksgiving season, and if you disagree, there is a tad bit of judgment coming from me.

My third and final recommendation has been a long-standing personal favorite; the 1998 film You’ve Got Mail. I know I have previously said that I am a rom-com hater, but something about this film has always drawn me in. Even as a relatively young child, I remember watching this movie often, and I honestly have no reason why. It stars both Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, an incredible duo. The plot follows as Kathleen (Ryan) works at a struggling local bookstore while Joe (Hanks) works at a big corporate bookstore. Thus, they are rivals. They begin anonymously talking online, and share a mutual infatuation with each other. But when they find out who they are really chatting with, they must decide if they can put their differences aside. The plot is a little overdone now, but at the time it was something new, especially with the use of technology being a driving factor in the film. The film is filled with the cast wearing cozy sweaters and imagery of warm bookstores, which are two things that perfectly match the aesthetic of this time of year. This is a great film to watch if you are looking for something you can truly relax to when you first get home. I can picture myself with a mug of something warm unpacking while watching this. Thanksgiving is a time when people come together, despite the state of the world, and share a dinner. They put their differences aside, just like Kathleen and Joe do in the film, and reflect. Between the plot and just the cozy atmosphere that the film has, add this one to your watchlist this season.

Thanksgiving break is on everyone’s mind. As students, we tell ourselves “Just make it through this week and then we will be home free!” But then the thought that follows is about what to do when we are home. If you need some assistance getting into the Thanksgiving break mindset, sit back and enjoy any of these movies. They should do the trick! Whether you want a classic with a twist, a film from childhood, or a lighthearted rom-com, these all are perfect to embrace the Thanksgiving spirit. The leaves may have fallen, but the worst of winter is not yet here. Enjoy it, and Happy Thanksgiving break!