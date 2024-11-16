Everyone Should Read This Book: Untamed Book Review

Katelyn Benschoter-

Books are one of the most valuable resources in this world. My favorite aspect of books is the duality of them. They present an escape from the real world. When life gets tough, curling up with a good book is an excellent way to destress. While they allow you to escape, they also educate you. Books reflect real-world lessons. They teach readers about how to live their lives. The lessons taught from a powerful book are much different from any lesson learned in a classroom. One of the most powerful books I have ever read is Untamed By Glennon Doyle. This book was released in March 2020, during the prime of the pandemic. The world was in constant change. I first found this book in the summer of 2024. I cannot express how life-changing it was reading this novel. Everyone should read this book.

You may be wondering, just why should I read this book? There are many wonderful reads. Why should I take time out of my day to read this specific one? Well, let me tell you. Untamed is a powerful self-help novel meant to empower readers to become “untamed.” When I read the novel, I knew nothing about the author and the story that was about to unfold before me. Yet, I instantly fell in love with it. Untamed tells the story of Doyle as she does a lot of self-reflection on her past experiences. She is going through one of the hardest things a person can go through: a divorce. When something you think will last forever comes to an abrupt end, it is nothing short of devastating. The book is filled with lots of personal anecdotes and stories that draw the reader in from the start. Doyle gives so much advice on every page that has left me and so many others still thinking about her words. I also found it to be a very easy read. The chapters are short and built so that you can stop and pick up again wherever you please. It is a very approachable read, despite being non-fiction. I myself am historically not a fan of non-fiction, but Untamed is one book that has begun to change my mind.

Now, let’s take a deeper dive into the book itself. The main theme that the book tackles is the idea of the boxes society places us in. It then goes on to talk about how to become untamed and break away from said boxes. The book acknowledges the different ways society tells us how to act, who to love, what to say, and who we should be. In many ways, this idea of breaking away from social constructs is something that has been brought up time and time again in the media. But Doyle approaches it differently. Instead of using huge complex examples, she merely applies them to her life. She is just an ordinary female, mother, author, etc. This once again makes the book very easy to comprehend, as well as a place to reflect these ideas upon your own life. Under the main theme of breaking away from societal norms, she addresses these in the context of being a woman. She addresses how we are taught to stifle our emotions to compete with men. Reflecting on this book, especially in a time like now, it is so important to know one’s worth. Especially when in college – this is the time to find yourself.

The reason this book was so remarkable to me was because of the timing of when I read it. I could not have picked a better time in my life where I had been going through more changes. I had just moved back home after a year of college and new experiences. Reading this book encouraged me to take some deep reflection on the prior year. It allowed me to ask myself: who do I want to be? Not who I want others to think I am, who I want to be. This is why I am recommending this book to all of you; these are such vital questions to ask oneself. While the author has had different experiences from a college student, there is so much overlap with the themes. It is a beautifully written book that is perfect to take a break in your day and read.

We live in a world of uncertainty, but something that can remain stable is you. Understanding yourself is one of the scariest yet powerful things a person can do. When reading Untamed, it made me feel so secure and stable in who I was. Doyle tells her own story, but every reader will find a way to relate. Books are such a powerful tool that we humans have access to. This book has become one of the most important books I have ever read, and I will be re-reading at some point in the future. I cannot recommend it enough. Read it with your friends and encourage reflection. College is a time of change and growth. There is no time like the present; dive into who you are! The lessons learned from books like Untamed are just as valuable as what your Bio professor is teaching you (don’t tell them I said that).