Gustie of the Week: Sean Cobb

Colleen Coleman-

This week’s Gustie of the Week is Dr. Sean Cobb, Associate Professor in English and Director of Film and Media Studies program. On campus, he has been involved with KGSM, LineUs, Bad Movie Club, The Fourth Crown, and this is his 17th academic year at Gustavus.

Even though Gustavus wasn’t entirely on his radar before coming here, Cobb has grown to love campus. “I chose Gustavus because they hired me. I had no knowledge of Gustavus prior to applying for the job. I wish I had a cool story about how I always wanted to teach at Gustavus. I do love it here, however,” Cobb said. Although he teaches film studies courses as well, he has a PhD in English and has grown to love both of his areas, having taught a plethora of courses such as Horror Films, Film Theory, Visual Culture, Literary Studies, Intro to Film Studies, and much more. “Who doesn’t love watching movies? I tell my students that my hobbies are watching films and reading books, both which allow me to lie down,” Cobb said.

Students love Cobb for his passion for teaching, connection to students, and much more. “Sean was one of the first professors I had when I came to Gustavus. I transferred from another university, and I was very nervous and unconfident in my capabilities as a student. Sean has a way of making everyone feel comfortable. That’s exactly what he did for me in my first class with him,” Senior English Major Megan Siewert said. Junior English Major and Film and Media Studies Minor Ellie Heyerdahl says that Cobb supported her coursework: “As an English major, I’ve always been insecure about my writing and Sean reassures me with each assignment I turn in. He has made me feel seen and is someone I can always talk to if I’m having a rough time.”

One of Cobb’s favorite courses to teach is ENG-141 Horror Film: Race and Gender. “It’s a madhouse because it turns out that everyone on campus is a horror film dork. But I love the arcane theory and philosophical discussions about horror films,” Cobb said. Cobb said that they tackled the “big, important questions” in the course, such as ‘Why is there something instead of nothing? What if we’re all murderers in our own unconscious? How do I know I’m not a disembodied brain in a vat on Alpha Centauri being fed a stream of horror movies?’

One of Cobb’s favorite experiences at Gustavus is getting to be a part of Commencement every year and being proud of his students, yet also sad at them leaving Gustavus. “I often have

students early as First-years and then have them in class again as Juniors or Seniors. Being able to track students’ growth and progress over their time at Gustavus is magical, because I see these uncertain First-years grow into mature Juniors and Seniors who think critically and can write beautiful analyses of film,” Cobb said.

Throughout his time at Gustavus, Cobb continues to inspire students to this day. “Something that he may not even remember was that he was actually the first professor I ever met, albeit virtually due to COVID, during my prospective student tour of Gustavus. He was zany in the best way possible, immediately making me feel at home,” Senior English Major and Film and Media students Minor Willa Brown said. Appreciating Cobb for his encouragement and compassion, Brown states that he has been really helpful with navigating the new schedule changes and is one of the most down-to-earth professors she has had.

This week’s Gustie of the Week Dr. Sean Cobb is a clear example of what it means to be a Gustie – kind, understanding, and passionate about education. Through his passion for English and Film and Media Studies, Cobb continues to influence and inspire Gustavus students on the daily.