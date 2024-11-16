Gustie of the Week: Dasha Shyroka

Jenna Anderson-

The Gustie of the Week this week is Sophomore Dasha Shyroka. Shyroka is involved in countless activities on campus. She is a Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Major on a Chemistry track and minoring in Eastern European and Eurasian Studies.

“This major allows me to study how molecules influence living systems, providing a strong foundation for pursuing a career in medicine and scientific research. I am minoring in EEAS because I am from Ukraine and for me it’s a way to stay connected to my roots while exploring the stories and traditions that shape who I am,” Skyroka said. In the future, Shyroka plans to attend medical school.

Shyroka is able to keep herself very busy; she is involved in “most organizations on campus!” She is the president of the Eastern European Club, Co-President of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Club, a Class of 2027 Student Senate Representative, Treasurer and Events Coordinator in the International Cultures Club, and Tutor for the Eastern European department. She is also involved in Big Partner Little Partner, Model UN, Kitchen Cabinet, Chemistry Club, Mentoring Program, Caring Hands and Diversity Leadership Council, and works in the Center for Inclusive Excellence. She is also an American Red Cross Volunteer and works as a nursing assistant at an assisted living and memory care home.

Shyroka keeps up with all of these activities because, “why not!” she said. “I love being involved on campus so much in totally different areas and it makes me so happy to make other people smile and talk with them.” Throughout all of these organizations, Shyroka is true to herself and a positive person. Assistant Professor of the Practice in Modern Languages, Literature, and Cultures, Annalise Rivas can attest to this. She has had Shyroka as a student in many classes, and she is a tutor for Russian Languages students. Professor Rivas said, “Dasha is so much fun to be around and holds so much positive energy around her! She is always helping our other students Eastern European & Eurasian Studies and she does it with a smile!”

Rivas shared that one of her memories with Shryoka is her willingness to be vulnerable with her story. “She bravely shared her story with our campus community about her arrival in the United States as a high school student and her subsequent experiences staying here after Russia’s full-scale invasion of her home country, Ukraine, in February of 2022. Through her willingness to talk about this trauma openly, she helped to bring awareness to our campus community about the experiences of Ukrainians while also admitting the struggles she continues to have due to the fact that she cannot return home or see her family.”

This ties into what makes Shyroka unique, according to Rivas: “I think one of Dasha’s best qualities is her willingness to stand up for what is right and to be open and honest about her struggles. I think a lot of times we as humans want to hide what challenges us or pretend that everything is ok when it is not. Shyroka’s “… willingness to bravely speak her truth is one of her most laudable qualities,” Rivas said.

At Gustavus, Shyroka is thankful for the people and opportunities she has been given. “My professors have been the most influential people on my Gustavus journey and have always pushed me to do my best. I am so thankful for every single one of them,” Shyroka said. She specifically described a research opportunity, the FYRE program, where she was able to conduct chemistry research on “High-Performance Liquid Chromatography” with Dr. Stroll. “Research is a wonderful opportunity because it lets you explore your passions, discover new things, and make a meaningful impact while growing personally and professionally,” Shyroka said.

“Gustavus is truly an amazing school with wonderful people. It has so many opportunities and your professors want the best for you and are always there if you need them. Gustavus feels like a home far away from home” Shyroka said. Shyroka is highly involved on the Gustavus campus as a leader, and is clearly a huge part of making Gustavus a more welcoming place for everyone.