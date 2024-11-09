Community Engagement Center Holds Winter Clothing Drive

Grace LaTourelle-

There will be an opportunity for giving this November on campus with a hat and mitten drive. Sponsored by the Community Engagement Center (CEC) and two student coordinators, Gusties are encouraged and invited to donate youth-sized hats and mittens that will go to families and children in need through the organization Head Start in St. Peter.

This event arose out of a perceived need from the annual Angel Tree giving event put on by the CEC. CEC Program Coordinator, Eavan McCormick was in charge of the Angel Tree project during her time as a student at Gustavus and found that many of the gift wish lists involved basic winter necessities.

“Living in Minnesota, we know that winters are… harsh. There is no reason that any child should have to go without a hat and gloves to school,” Student Coordinator and Junior Addison Andrix said.

Seasonal needs, such as proper winter clothing and gear, may get overlooked. However, McCormick noted that this event will hopefully help students appreciate what they have nearing the holidays.

“It’s easy to take things for granted, but it’s important to remember that not everyone has access to basic needs, even within our own communities,” McCormick said.

However, the donations go beyond the physical aspect for those receiving them.

“A hat and glove drive is more than just providing warm clothing for children, it’s about providing support for them as well,” Coordinator and Senior Lauren Maas said.

Head Start, which is a St. Peter organization, benefits from the annual Angel Tree drive and will receive the hats and mittens donated. However, the coordinators of this event are also looking to reach out to the St. Peter School District as well as other local organizations that work with youth.

“We chose to serve the St. Peter community because we wanted to think local. Often, when people think about donating it is to help people in other countries or far away (which is amazing), but we wanted to share our blessing with our neighbors,” Andrix said.

Donations can be donated through the dropboxes located in the CEC and Christ Chapel, with a QR code to fill out after donation. The coordinators are projecting a goal of 100 hats and pairs of gloves.

“We are asking that the donations are new so that when these children receive them, it can truly be theirs to use and love,” McCormick said.

The coordinators also designed the event to be an easier way to volunteer and give back, so gently used hats and mittens are also welcome.

“We recognize that it can be expensive to go out and buy presents or a new coat for a donation while you can find a hat or gloves for much cheaper,” Andrix said.

The project also has other, broader goals beyond the donation amount and the impact of acknowledgment and gratitude.

“Our goal is to share God’s endless love through acts of service, specifically serving those that live in the same community as us,” Andrix said. “We recognize that there are not a lot of one-time volunteer opportunities on campus and want to change that. Our hat and coat drive is our kick-off to start these volunteer opportunities…”

Students who are interested in more one-off volunteer opportunities are encouraged to reach out to McCormick, Andrix, and Maas through email, as more opportunities are projected to be coming and available soon.

Volunteering may be conducive to wellbeing and community as well. Andrix quoted Philippians 2:4 from the Bible: “Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.”

“At some point in your life you will most likely need help from someone. That might be holding the door open because your hands are full or it might be a warm meal and a bed to sleep in for the night,” Andrix said. “We are all so blessed to live on a beautiful campus that gives us the opportunity to give back so we need to take advantage of those chances before it is too late.

The donations will be due by Dec. 3rd, 2024 and students can engage with the coordinators through tabling outside of the CEC, Fridays 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. throughout November if they have any questions.

“…it helps bring the Gustavus community together to do good in the larger St. Peter community. By doing one small act of kindness, donating hats and gloves, we can work towards helping children in need of these items,” McCormick said. “The holiday season isn’t just about receiving gifts, but it should also be about giving back as you are able.”

The coordinators expressed their appreciation for Gustie support with this endeavor.

“We want to thank everyone who donates to the hat and glove drive to support the children in the surrounding community!” Maas said.