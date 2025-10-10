Student Review of “The Life of a Showgirl” Album

Staff Writer- Lexi Thomas

Taylor Swift just dropped her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and I listened to it. I’m here to give my honest opinion on whether it is a bop or a flop! Taylor Swift’s new album was highly anticipated and awaited by fans, but as I checked my phone the morning after the album was released, I saw multiple people saying that the album was just not good. A lot of people were saying that her lyrics were just not flowing like they normally do. So I decided to give it a listen, and I agree that the album lacked flow. I’m a big Taylor Swift fan, and I like Folklore and Evermore a lot. They are two of my favorite and most listened to albums that I play of hers.



While I enjoyed some of the songs, I’m unsure if it was the lyrics or the pop music elements that made me dislike the album at large. For one, the song titles just don’t make any sense with the lyrics and seem out of place. “Wi$h Li$t”, “CANCELLED”, and “Ruin The Friendship”, for example, just don’t go with the theme of the album, which is The Life of a Showgirl. Remember, this is all just my opinion, but I believe most of Taylor Swift’s songs go with the theme of the album, such as with Folklore: “August”, “The Lakes”, and “Cardigan.” They all really fit the theme and the vibe of the album. I just know that is something that Taylor Swift’s fans love about her music—how beautifully it is made, how the songs just connect with you, and how the lyrics are written so well.



I know that other fans were also upset with the new album because they suddenly found themselves unable to relate to its songs—a departure from how it used to be. It could have to do with this album’s being about the artist’s own fame. Without the fans being able to relate and vibe with the songs on a deeper level, neither the songs nor the wider album strikes them as hits. I like music where I can listen in comfort, knowing that this song really hits me in the heart because I can relate, and that just brings the artistry to a whole other level. The only meaning I could really find in the album at hand was her love for Travis and her fame. Maybe someone could find a way to relate to that, but most fans were disappointed about it not being as heartfelt and lyrical to the fans.



If you’re looking for another album that has good songs and music to relate to, I’ve been listening to Olivia Dean’s new album; her songs on there are so good, and they’ve been on repeat for me! The music is so peaceful, but the songs are catchy and just have an amazing vibe to them, so I 100% recommend checking them out.