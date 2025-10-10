Men’s Soccer Gets the Better of Bethel: This game marks another conference win for the Gusties

Staff Writer- Alayna Boe

The Gustavus Men’s Soccer Team hit the road on Oct. 4th and took on the Bethel University Royals in a MIAC conference game. The first half of the game was hard-fought by the Gusties, but the scoreboard did not reflect that. Starting the second half down by one is difficult, but the Gusties quickly tied it up. As the final whistle blew, the Gusties saw a 4-2 victory over the Royals.



During the beginning of this road matchup, the nationally ranked Gusties fell to the Royals. On a penalty shot, the Royals snuck one in, but did not score again in the half. The penalty shot occurred in the 36th minute of this match and was the lone goal for the first 47 minutes. This was until Junior Joe Flory scored on Bethel after a pass from Junior Sam Kaeding. This goal tied up the game and got the Gusties pumped and ready to fight.

“It always feels good to score, but tying up a close game is always a great feeling, especially against a good team like Bethel,” Flory said.

An equalizer quickly into the second half gives energy back into the team and gives the confidence boost needed in a tough head-to-head matchup.



Ten minutes after scoring, Flory assisted First-year Kieran Mahan on his seventh-season goal. This goal gave Gustavus the lead and pushed them to score two more in the game. Junior Diego Paulin scored his first goal of the season and gave the Gusties a cushion on the scoreboard. Junior Leo Runestad also scored his first goal this season and the final Gustie goal of this game. All of the Gustavus goals were assisted, showcasing the team’s chemistry and how they work together to win.



“The atmosphere is brilliant. Everyone on the team is super close. The roster is smaller than it has been in previous years which means you get to know each person better individually,” Flory stated.

Bethel scored in the last minute of this fall match, but it did not change the outcome. Gustavus won against Bethel 4-2 and raised their conference record. The MIAC has been hard fought this season, and the Gustavus men have a 3-2 conference record so far. The men want to see the MIAC playoffs again as well as the NCAA tournament. Tough and tactical work will need to be put in so these men can take home the MIAC and journey onto the tournament again this year.



When overcoming the deficit from the first half, Gustavus did not let up. The second-half surge was impressive for a myriad of reasons. The road atmosphere is a lot different than that at home, so swinging the game around in your favor is difficult, especially on the road. While some teams crumble under pressure, Gustavus responded with cohesion and composure, leaving them victorious.



The defense by Gustavus during this match held its own and only let up one goal in the second half. This goal was scored in the final minute of the game and while it gave Bethel a boost, it was too late and Gustavus had already clinched the victory. Bethel and Gustavus are always a heated matchup, like most conference play is, but this game was especially heated due to their close records and history between the two teams.



The Royals’ beginning goal and steady defense set up a narrative of a home team holding firm until Gustavus turned up the heat. Flory’s goal was the key turning point, giving Gustavus belief and energy. His involvement in not only his goal, but also assisting Mahan’s underlines his importance to the Gustie attack system.



Gustavus men’s soccer is ranked 24th in the nation, and this game reinforced the team’s identity in that spot. With the smaller roster, Gustavus might be faced with adversity if injuries come about, but right now, the roster size is working and helps build better connections in and out of the locker room. Four out of four goals were assisted by this Gustie squad, so the players are clicking and the chemistry is there.

Adaptation and resilience are the themes of this game, and the Gusties did just that. From being down in the first half to securing a two-goal victory, Gustavus was all fight. This close MIAC matchup showed the competitiveness of this conference and of these teams. On Saturday, Oct. 11th, Gustavus Adolphus College looks to take on the Carleton College Knights at home. Go Gusties!