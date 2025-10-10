GoW: Jensi Jensen

Staff Writer- Alex Ogle

This week’s Gustie of the Week is student Jensi Jensen. Jensen is a Senior double-majoring in Math and Statistics with a minor in Music, and does a wide variety of activities across campus. Currently, Jensen works as a tour guide, runs as a short sprinter for the Gustavus Women’s Track and Field Team, sings as a soprano two in The Lucia Singers, and is an avid member of Greek life, acting as Vice President of Finance on Alpha Sigma Tau’s executive and inner boards.

Jensen did not come to Gustavus with the expectation of these high achievements. When she first heard about the college, she was on her way to a figure skating camp in New Ulm when her mom suggested they tour the campus beforehand. Once Jensen toured, she realized how much she liked Gustavus’ music program and the idea of going to a liberal arts school. She then decided to enroll at Gustavus, one of the first colleges she ever toured.

During her time at Gustavus, Jensen has grown a passion for more than just the music program. She appreciates the community the college has, the professors who have taught her, and the fact that she can do so much while still succeeding academically. She has felt at home with the community that surrounded her for the past four years.

“Someone once told me that no one is a loser at Gustavus, and I really feel that. I feel like everyone has a place here,” Jensen said.

As her time on The Hill comes to a close, Jensen thinks back to some of the highlights she has experienced as a student. On track, she loved the opportunity to win two conferences with her team; something she didn’t expect to do when she first came here. She has loved being involved in Greek life, which has allowed her to come out of her shell and take on leadership roles not just within her sorority, but across all Greek life. Finally, she looks at the importance of Christmas in Christ Chapel and how every performance has made a lasting impression on her passion for music.

“I’m not very religious, but I do think that there’s something awe inspiring about the connection that everyone has in that moment…to perform in a crowd of over 1000 people with 100 other singers and an orchestra; that, I think, is the coolest,” Jensen commented.

Not to mention, Jensen’s interactions with others heavily impacted her and her Gustavus experience. She specifically mentioned the supportive and positive attitudes from her track coach, Aaron Lund, and her choir director, Dr. Andrew Kendall. Both faculty members understood Jensen’s desire to do both sport and music, and tried to accommodate her as best as possible, even when things got tough. Whether that was allowing her to miss a rehearsal or just being there for her on the hard days, Jensen is grateful for the work of these two faculty members to help her succeed in multiple paths.

Lund and Dr. Kendall both agree that Jensen’s commitment to doing it all is unmatched. Dr. Kendall admires how Jensen takes the Gustavus motto, “Go Beyond,” to heart. He believes that her do-it-all attitude and dedication to each of her passions set a good example for all Gustavus students.

“Jensi has a drive for doing many different things that is rare to see in students, and something I admire about her. Being a musician alone is something that takes a great deal of commitment, but to do it while participating in all of the things that Jensi does is truly impressive,” Dr. Kendall said.

Lund agrees that Jensen’s hard work has positively affected the Gustavus community. He finds it rewarding that he has been able to see Jensen achieve so much throughout her four years on campus, and knows that she made the most out of her time here, while also leaving a lasting impression on the track team. He hopes that Jensen will take the opportunity to soak in the light of Gustavus one last time, before going on to an even brighter future.

“Jensi, thank you for being authentic to who you are. You are leaving a big impact on our program in ways you don’t even know! You will graduate Gustavus with your bucket completely full and so many wonderful memories. Cherish this year, and I know even bigger blessings are coming your way,” Lund says to Jensen.

Jensen plans to take it all in as much as possible before graduation day. She says that she would like to set some new personal bests on track, and fully appreciate her last Christmas in Christ Chapel, as well as just appreciating every moment on campus. She hopes that her time here – academically and otherwise – will help her land a job in data analytics, or even a place in graduate school. Whatever she decides to do, Jensen knows that her experience at Gustavus will help her along the way. She hopes that every student on campus takes the same opportunities she did to “go beyond.”

“Gustavus offers exactly what it advertises: a liberal arts experience where you can literally do it all. I feel like I have done it all. I’ve tried it all. My message is to try everything that Gustavus offers at least once.”