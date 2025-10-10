Family Weekend Musical Showcases

Staff Writer- Amelia Dewberry

This Sunday, Oct. 12, Gustavus music ensembles will fill Christ Chapel with vibrant celebrations of their hard work and talent this year. There are two opportunities to hear from student musicians. The 10:30 a.m. worship service will feature the Choir of Christ Chapel, Lucia Singers, Christ Chapel Ringers, Gustavus Philharmonic Orchestra, Jazz Lab Collective, and Gustavus Wind Symphony. At 1:30 p.m., the Gustavus Wind Orchestra, Gustavus Choir, Gustavus Symphony Orchestra, and Gustavus Jazz Ensemble will play in the Family Weekend Showcase.

The schedule features an adjustment from a previously publicized Family Weekend schedule. All ensembles will now be performing on Sunday, Oct. 12.

While the first performance is listed as a worship service, it will be musically focused, “with prayers and a message interspersed,” according to Cantor of Christ Chapel, Chad Winterfeldt. Gustavus Philharmonic Orchestra will begin the service’s prelude at 10:08 a.m.

The Family Weekend concerts are special for many musicians because of the rare opportunity to perform alongside other ensembles.

“One of my favorite things about the family weekend concerts is the variety of ensembles that perform across the two days,” Junior Xander Barnd said. “It’s rare that GWO is paired with any other ensemble than GWS (Gustavus Wind Symphony), so being with GChoir, GJazz, and GSO is a nice change of pace compared to the usual GWO concerts. It’s a great sampler platter for the musical happenings at GAC.”

He plays percussion in both the Gustavus Wind Orchestra (GWO) and Gustavus Symphony Orchestra (GSO).

“Prepping this year has been a lot different, as I’m in an additional ensemble compared to last year, and working with two new conductors, to me at least. Despite the change-up for me personally, I am very confident in both my own playing and the ensembles as a whole. We are going to give it our all on Saturday!” Barnd said.

Senior Alex Lamsam of the Gustavus Choir enjoys the Family Weekend concerts because of “the opportunity to listen to other music ensembles play their music and support them.” The Gustavus Choir will sing three songs on Sunday.

“As soon as the school year started, we had to start on music that’s from all of our different performances,” Lamsam explained. “We have started working on some of our pieces for our Japan tour and for Christmas in Christ Chapel.”

Sophomore GWO percussionist Nora Frederick shares in the excitement.

“The Family Weekend concert is our first concert of the year together, and I’m so excited we get to showcase all the talent we have in our ensemble this year!” Frederick said. “This concert is special, as it gives us a chance to showcase not only the talent within our ensemble but also the energy and dedication we’ve poured into our music.”

“We have had a lot of fun preparing and trying out different pieces to see what fits and sounds the best. Our new conductor, Dr. Clemons, has been very inspiring at pushing us to be the best musicians we can be!” Frederick added.

She is particularly excited to play Alleluia! Laudamus Te by Alfred Reed.

“It features a special moment when the organ joins in, and I know it’s going to sound beautiful in the chapel!”

Lamsam encourages people to come to the concerts on Sunday: “It’s a great opportunity to see friends and family and to listen to music and just take a nice break on your Sunday to relax in the chapel with some nice, soothing music that may be peaceful, but also engaging and thought-provoking.”