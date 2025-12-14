What to Watch Over Winter Break

Professional Fangirl- Katelyn Benschoter

Winter break is a great time to unwind and take a much-needed rest from schoolwork and the pressures of socializing. That being said, I think one of the best activities to do during a snowy winter break day is a movie marathon! It is winter break, why not? Grab the comfiest blanket, your favorite snack, and a warm beverage, and it is sure to be a good time. Now, you may be asking: how will I ever decide what to watch during my winter break movie marathon? Do not fret, I have you covered; I have selected three movies that will result in a wonderful movie marathon. The first movie is a fan favorite, the second is a magical movie that is sure to fill you with nostalgia, and the last is an underappreciated Christmas comedy. Keep reading to find out what these movies are, and start preparing that hot chocolate for your movie marathon!

First up, a movie that I believe should be a classic in every household this time of year. That film is, of course, none other than the Will Ferrell classic, Elf. This movie is funny, lighthearted, and it never gets old. The movie follows Buddy the Elf, a human who was taken in by elves as a baby. He struggles with fitting in, so he goes to New York City and seeks to find his birth family to find a sense of belonging. This may sound a bit silly, and outlandish…and it really is. But it works so well. Will Ferrell is perfect for the role and creates such a sweet and funny character to watch. One of my favorite moments in the movie is when he first gets to New York City—it is a classic fish out of water scene. He jumps across the road, he eats gum on the street, and runs through revolving doors. It is so fun to watch, and it instantly brings a smile to my face every time. Not only is this movie funny, but it also has an adorable romance element. Buddy takes up a job at a toy store, as he has much experience working with elves and all. He ends up taking his co-worker Jovie on a date, and this is also one of my favorite moments in the whole movie. The two of them together make my heart happy, and watching them run throughout New York, drinking coffee, ice skating, and even sharing a kiss, is so adorable. This movie is pure happiness, and what better way to start off a movie marathon than that?

Next up, a movie filled with magic, friendship, and pure nostalgia of my childhood. That movie is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. This is next up on the list as it provides a break from the in-your-face holiday cheer, but is still cozy and feel-good. Additionally, I think for many college students, the Harry Potter series has a lot of nostalgia. I think winter break is the perfect time to reminisce with your family and watch something from childhood. This movie follows Harry, an orphaned boy, as he discovers that he is a wizard and is invited to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The film deals with the discovery of identity, found family, and good vs evil. The film may be derived from a young adult novel, but it deals with quite complex themes. Additionally, the aesthetics and shots are beautiful. This movie is simply warm and cozy, and makes me want to buy a wand and a robe.

The last movie for the perfect winter day movie marathon is another Christmas movie, but this one, unlike Elf, is very underrated. This movie is Christmas with the Kranks. This is one of my personal favorite holiday movies, and I do not hear anyone ever talking about it. So, for that reason, I am adding it to your movie marathon list. The film follows Luther and Nora Krank as they are going to celebrate their first holiday as empty nesters. But instead of celebrating Christmas in the traditional sense, they decide to ditch all things Christmas and take a cruise to the Bahamas. Their neighborhood is furious, and hilarious antics arise. This movie is a classic Christmas comedy. The plot is simple, and there are also great actors such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen. This could possibly be one of Jamie Lee Curtis’s best performances. The hickory honey ham scene never gets old. This film never fails to get me in the holiday spirit, and I think it deserves to be talked about in the same way as movies such as A Christmas Story or Home Alone. There are great themes about family and community connections as well. Overall, I think this is a perfect movie to end a winter day movie marathon.

Winter break is drawing near, and one of the best ways to spend it is watching movies—in particular, having a movie marathon. I sure know I look forward to watching a bunch of movies over break, and I hope the same for you! When you inevitably decide to have that fantastic day filled with movie watching, I hope you keep this in mind. It is the perfect recipe for a good time!