‘Tis the Season to be Traying

Staff Writer- Mary Athorp

Being a Gustie comes with a few staple traditions, whether it’s painting the rock behind Old Main, watching a football game on the slope around the field, giving Gus a high five, or snagging a snack from the Midnight Express. But perhaps the most wholesome tradition of them all is one that Gusties do when the weather is at its worst and when the stress of finals is at its peak.

Out of the depths of Minnesota’s grim winter was born one of GAC’s most beloved activities: traying.

Traying, if you didn’t know, is most likely the reason that the caf still has trays (because this is usually the only time they get used, other than, of course, poor visiting students who think they need to use them). When the first snowfall hits, students use the trays to relive nostalgic childhood memories and go flying down the iconic hill that Gustavus is known for.

In the effort of being fully transparent, I hadn’t been traying before this winter. However, it seemed only right that I make it a reality sooner rather than later because this semester seems to be slipping away before our very eyes. Besides, you never know how long the snow will stay with the unpredictability of Midwest winters. So, when my friends invited me along to tray, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

I’ll admit, I was a bit of a grinch at first when it came to traying. I didn’t necessarily voice my disdain, but my avoidance of the activity was telling enough. Sledding in general isn’t my favorite thing to do, and, respectfully, it doesn’t always work very well. You know the situation: the snow is too powdery, or there isn’t enough of it. Sleds get stuck, tubes pop and break, and it’s far too much effort to trek back up the hill to quantify going down again. It came as quite a surprise, then, when I found myself not just enjoying traying, but loving it enough to want to write an article about it. Gustavus, yet again, has proved my preconceived notions wrong.

Now, I can’t fully explain it, but there’s something about squeezing my 20-year-old body onto a barely 2×1 plastic plate and latching onto your seven other friends while literally sailing down a hill that can turn a determined frown upside down. It was, dare I say, fun. My heart, you could say, grew three sizes with every rapid descent down the hill. The snow—perfect. The hill—fast. The cold–bitter, but the smiles—full. This, paired with a shivery walk to the caf, shaking the snow off my pants in the foyer, and a steaming cup of cocoa in my red fingers, truly was the most winter-coded moment I’d ever experienced. It truly brought joy to my heart that had been previously darkened by the looming shadow of finals.

It seems I wasn’t the only one to experiment with traying this season… Come to find out, President Volin took his turn down the hill—with his grandkids too! And, he even posted about it on Instagram. Not only does this speak to his character, but his commitment to understanding Gustavus and the life of the students. Literally nothing is more wholesome than that, and I think it’s the encouragement we all need to keep a positive mindset.

So, what is the point of all this blabbering about traying? Well, things are probably hard right now, and it’s easy to think that life is all about the grind. But, simple things like getting outside and making memories with the people you love are really what life is all about—if you don’t believe me, just ask President Volin—ask his grandkids! So, take a minute off from studying and chase after some joy. Maybe that looks like traying (I’d definitely recommend), or maybe it looks like getting coffee with a friend or reading a chapter of a book you love. Work hard and ace those finals, but don’t forget to live your life too. ‘Tis the season to remember what life is really all about.