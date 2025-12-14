Reading Day Sets Students Up for Success

Staff Writer- August von Seth

As the semester draws to a close, many students around campus are scrambling to meet deadlines and perform well on upcoming exams. To alleviate some of the resultant stress, Gustavus is once again altering the traditional schedule in the last week before Christmas break: on Dec. 16th, the last day of fall semester classes, the Cafeteria will remain open longer than usual to host the Midnight Express—and the day after, on Dec. 17th, the academic calendar is cleared as part of reading day.

The food offered this year is planned to be “fair-themed,” featuring, among other foods, mini corn dogs, cheese curds, fried pickles, pretzels, and ice cream.

“Midnight Express is a time to celebrate the semester. This semester, it will be in the Caf from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16th (the last day of fall semester classes). Professors and other staff and faculty come to hand out food for the students, the Gustavus catering service caters for the event, and the Jazz club also traditionally performs while students converse and celebrate,” Senior Peer Assistant Kendra Stanton wrote.

Stanton believes the event is more than just respite from a hectic semester.

“I think students find this event useful because it gives them a chance to relax and celebrate the end of the semester before finals kick in. It’s a nice break from the academic pressure. There’s free food handed out by professors and staff, live music, and plenty of time to just hang out with friends. Events like this can help lower stress, boost morale, and make students feel supported during a pretty overwhelming time,” Stanton wrote.

“Overall, I think planning small, meaningful activities to look forward to can make a big difference and using things like Midnight Express to recharge before diving back into studying is a great way to stay grounded during finals,” Stanton wrote.

When the time eventually comes to resume one’s studies, Stanton advises students to find a balance between revising materials and self-care. She also warns students not to enter “hibernation mode,” a state of social isolation emerging from an excessive academic focus.

“Make a loose study plan, get enough sleep, and don’t be afraid to take breaks when you need them. There was also great advice from an email from the Counseling Center about Navigating Seasonal Depression/Winter Blues that stated: try to get some light during the day, even if it’s cloudy, go for short walks, open your blinds, or use brighter lights in the morning. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, stay active (even indoor movement helps), and eat balanced meals to keep your body and mind energized,” Stanton wrote.

Reading day, the gap between the end of classes and the start of the final exam period, allows students to prepare for any approaching assessment however they like. It is a decades-long tradition at the college.

“It provides students time to review course material, finish term papers, and prepare for finals without other distractions. Students may also use part of the day to focus on activities that help reduce their stress and tend to their well-being such as meditation, exercise, and socializing,” Associate Provost for Institutional Research & Analytics Professor Kyle E. Embers wrote.

Professor Embers’ message to students stressed by the exams is one of cool-headed optimism.

“Trust the hard work you have invested and approach each challenge with the confidence that you are capable and resilient. Above all, be kind to yourself and remember that your well-being is just as important as your academic performance,” Embers wrote.

During this period of trials and tribulations, Deputy Title IX coordinator Professor Marin J Lang emphasizes the importance of communication between professors and students.

“The most important piece of advice I give to all students is go talk to your professor. Get their direct help answering the questions you have, or finding out from them what questions you should be asking. Nobody knows more about what will be on your exam or how your final project will be evaluated, so they are the best resources you can tap!” Professor Lang wrote.

As the last week of the fall semester approaches, Gustavus ultimately offers more than recreation and rehabilitating respite; above all else, it provides community, a support system made up of individuals leaning on each other to make life easier in their own, unique way. Here, finals week isn’t just about tests—it’s about togetherness.