Gustavus Football Triumphs Over St. Olaf Rivals: Gusties take home their first win of the season

Staff Writer- Alayna Boe

After traveling to Northfield Oct. 11th, Gustavus Football faced off on the field against St. Olaf. A formidable opponent, the Gusties knew they would have to give it their best from both sides of the ball. Although the teams battled back and forth, the Gusties managed to pull away from the Oles to complete their first win of the season, also marking their first conference game win as well. Between supporters’ fanatic cheers, diligent coaching from staff, and the cooperation of players, the Gusties were able to pull away for a victorious final score of 35-21.



In the first quarter, Gustavus came on strong with a 48-yard kick from Senior Owen Forsythe. The opening five minutes of the game were a back-and-forth of drive attempts between Gustavus and St. Olaf. Both teams were relentless in their refusal to give up yards, and a stalemate of sorts seemed apparent between the two teams until Junior Chance Swansson, a defensive back, intercepted a pass from St. Olaf. Swansson seized the opportunity in his hand and made the field his own, blazing a 40-yard return down the field to secure the first touchdown for Gustavus. Forsythe followed with a good kick attempt to bring the score to 7-0. The Oles were not to be discouraged, however. With back-and-forth drive attempts, the Oles worked their way down the field to the GAC 15-yard line, where Senior Connor McCormick stepped in with an interception to turn the ball back into Gustavus’s hands. The remainder of the first quarter was a solid match-up, neither team being able to score on the other until the final 36 seconds, when St. Olaf attempted a 44-yard field goal that ended up being successful. At the end of the first quarter, the Gusties were leading 7-3.



Gustavus had momentum going into the second quarter, leading, and the Oles had the fire lit under them to strive for success. The opening ten minutes were a brutal battle with little gain for either side. The Oles quietly crept closer to the Gustavus touchdown zone and had a standout push at the GAC 15-yard line to run down another 12 yards before accomplishing their first touchdown of the game to bring the score to 10-7. Gustavus football surged forward, wasting none of the remaining five minutes of the first half. The Gusties chipped away at the yards ahead of them, breaking through when Sophomore Walker Hennen caught a pass of 32 yards to bring the Gusties to the edge of another touchdown, where the team was able to close the final six yards, bringing the score of the second quarter to 14-10 with nine seconds remaining on the clock.



A close game so far, the second half was no exception, with high energy and tensions. Neither team was willing to take their foot off the gas, and the Gusties were determined to hold onto their lead. As the clock ticked down in the 3rd quarter, a 20-yard punt return by Swansson improved the team’s position to the 44-yard line. Sophomore Dylan Blount was able to make a successful 44-yard pass to Senior Caden Kleinschmidt, reeling in yet another touchdown for the Gusties to further the lead to 21-10. Gustavus was able to hold on to their lead and maintain the score through the end of the third quarter.



With one quarter left to go, the Gusties sought to accomplish their first win of the season. Another connection between Blount and Kleinschmidt early in the fourth resulted in another touchdown, improving the score to 28-10. The Oles managed to muster one last touchdown and two-point conversion with an added field goal to close the gap to 28-21. Gustavus remained unsatisfied and cemented their victory with less than three minutes in the game, Blount finding Hennen near the sidelines for a 54-yard touchdown. After this play, the win was imminent. Gustie fans and players alike went wild on the sidelines in celebration of a well-played game.



The game was a season high for both the team and individual players alike. While the game was the first of the season in the wins column, Blount had his best performance of the season, completing 22-of-37 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Kleinschmidt was the best of the receivers with 136 yards and two scores over seven catches. Hennen was also able to tack on 86 more yards to his season stats, as well as a touchdown on 2 receptions. Swansson was also recognized for his pick-six and outstanding play this weekend. After an interception followed by a 40-yard run in the first quarter, he aided the Gusties to the opening points of the game. His performance earned him the MIAC Football Defensive Player of the Week award.