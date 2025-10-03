The Best Films to Watch This October Season

Staff Writer- Emily Sustaita

It’s that time of the year again! The colorful leaves are falling to the ground; the pumpkins are lining up outside the grocery stores; the air is cool to the touch (at least, that’s how it should be). In the month of October, what better way to enjoy the spooky, pumpkin-scented season than to immerse yourself in some fun films!

However, if you’re anything like me, the blood, gore, and murder characteristic of many films this month may not be your cup of tea. It might be too intense for you; it might be too boring for you. I would argue that recent modern films have been the latter, where watching a child get possessed by a doll for the seventh million time is growing old, or watching a cold-blooded killer annihilate everyone in a film without any of them putting up a fight becomes meaningless to watch.

This week’s article is geared towards those individuals who would prefer to watch a lighthearted, but still spooky film for the October/Halloween season. From live-action to animation films, this list is a perfect way to connect with your roommate, friends, or family members. So grab a bucket of popcorn and sit down to watch one of these great films!

The Addams Family (1991)

Starting off with an essential classic, The Addams Family follows the lives of an eccentric and unique family, as they welcome a strange man into their household who claims to be Uncle Fester, a long-lost family member. Out of all the adaptations, this is by far my golden favorite. All the cast members fit their roles like a good pair of gloves, and are each memorable in their own way. The film has the right amount of humor and eerie calmness to it, elevating the spooky elements of the film. Not to mention–who doesn’t like the catchy tune of The Addams Family?

Coco (2017)

One of the last good Disney films to grace our presence, Coco follows the story of a boy named Miguel, who accidentally ends up in the Land of the Dead. This film is a wonderful way to learn about Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and Mexican culture, aspects of the film which make it personal and special for me. At the heart of the story, it teaches important lessons regarding family and forgiveness.

The songs that accompany the film are so fun and catchy, and make you want to dance along! And let’s face it, the ending will make your heart throb, and your eyes sob.

Coraline (2009)

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s novella, Coraline is about the story of a young girl named Coraline who moves to a creepy, old house with her inattentive parents. It is at this house that she finds a magical door which takes her to an alternate world—one where the current world she is living in has more spark and imagination to it. Personally, I adore the stop motion animation, considering it is a rare sight to see in animation films nowadays. The color palette is great, and adds to the unique yet eerie feel this movie has. The themes that this film explores—such as family and dissatisfaction—take this from being a simple adventure to a dark and reflective one.

Casper (1995)

Christina Ricci once again steals the show with this classic! Casper follows the story of a girl named Kat who moves to an old house with her father, in order to realize his plan of communicating with supernatural spirits. It is at this house that Kat meets Casper, a boy ghost who lives to serve his three cruel uncles. The humor in this movie is bound to make you laugh, alongside the evil antics of Casper’s three uncles. At the base of the film, it also explores the dark theme that is death, and we come to learn how that impacts both Kat and Casper.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Last but not least, Ghostbusters follows the story of a group of scientists who, after getting fired from their jobs, work together to catch ghosts in order to make a living. It is through their work that they discover a dangerous gateway that puts New York city in danger. Between the four ghostbusters, they clearly have up to one brain cell, but that’s okay. With the witty, dry, and sarcastic humor in this movie, you are bound to laugh hard throughout the entire time. The theme song is the cherry on top of this iconic film: Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!