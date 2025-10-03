GoW: Chad Winterfeldt

Staff Writer- Alex Ogle

This week’s Gustie of the Week is Christ Chapel’s Cantor and music professor Chad Winterfeldt. As the Cantor of Christ Chapel, Winterfeldt leads musical performances during chapel break services and Sunday worship services, as well as arranging for musical guests and performances. In his work as a music professor, he works with the handbell musical group, teaches music theory, organ lessons, and does organizational work for music all around campus. Most recently, he has been made the artistic director of this year’s Christmas in Christ Chapel performance, where he will be arranging all musical and creative groups to create a captivating showcase. Winterfeldt has held these positions for over 20 years, after a robust education in organ performance and a long stint at St. Peter’s First Lutheran Church as music director.

Winterfeldt always had a desire to be in the role of a music professor and to work in a large chapel community. His background at Concordia College in Moorhead—where he attained a Bachelor’s degree—first exposed him to a smaller community that emphasized music. When he first came to Gustavus, having the opportunity to work in an environment like that again, he says, was very exciting.

“It’s a dream; a dream job,” Winterfeldt commented.

Winterfeldt’s reasoning for being on campus still hasn’t changed, although he has noticed that throughout his time at Gustavus, he has become more confident in his ability to lead and direct. Winterfeldt becomes very excited about large artistic directive projects and connecting with students through music. He notes that learning traditions about different people on campus and how things happen has made him more comfortable stepping into larger creative roles.

Now, as students are settling into routine here on The Hill, Winterfeldt’s responsibilities have kicked into high gear. As he works with his various musical groups and projects, he thinks back to some memorable moments he has had in and outside the music halls. He specifically remembers the hard work and innovation it took to redesign Christmas in Christ Chapel during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they had to do the showcase completely online.

“I think that was really a shining moment for us all; to figure out how to keep the traditions of the campus going,” Winterfeldt stated.

These memorable moments for Winterfeldt also come in the form of meaningful interactions with his fellow Gusties. Within the music realm, he has had help from past choir directors to see how all the music groups on campus can come together as one. Outside of his department, he values the hard work of students and colleagues to serve the community. He felt honored to accompany students on Habitat for Humanity trips and watch his colleagues commit to helping lower the campus’s environmental impact.

“So many people are so involved in the community in so many different ways, beyond their own singular vision,” Winterfeldt said.

According to many of Winterfeldt’s students and colleagues, he too embodies the Gustavus values of community and service. Gustavus’s Director of Brand Engagement and Experience, Barb Taylor, has seen how Winterfeldt allows the excellence of students to shine through in his music directing. His positive demeanor and supportive teaching style allow everyone to become the best versions of themselves, while also creating beautiful music.

“Chad takes making beautiful music seriously without taking himself too seriously. He creates an atmosphere of learning that is positive and supportive, while also having a high standard of excellence,” Taylor comments.

A student of Winterfeldt’s, junior Madison Burman, has experienced her professor’s kindness firsthand. As a member of the handbell musical group, she sees the excitement and passion Winterfeldt brings to each practice. It also helps, Burman states, that he loves to cook for them.

“My time with Chad has been spent ringing handbells and eating soup. When we have rehearsal for handbells, there is never a dull moment nor is there a time that you are not smiling or laughing about something. Once we make it through Christmas in Christ Chapel, Chad makes a bunch of soup for all of us in handbells to enjoy,” Burman recalls.

Another of Winterfeldt’s pupils, Junior Colleen Coleman, says similar things regarding her experience with the music professor. Coleman states that Winterfeldt truly embodies what it means to be a Gustie. Through his music and soup sharing festivities, Coleman believes he helps make the music department and the campus as a whole, a better place.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of being Chad’s student for the past 3 years, in music classes as well as in handbell ensembles. He has a great spirit and is a brilliant professor, well known for his kindness and witty one-liners. One of my favorite Chad moments is his Soup at Chad’s festivities for his students and handbell ringers every winter. Chad’s passions for liturgy and music are representative of what it means to be a Gustie, as well as his authenticity and kindness,” Coleman comments.

As he continues ringing his handbells and teaching his music, Winterfeldt feels excited and hopeful for his upcoming plans. He hopes that one day he will be able to fix Christ Chapel’s pipe organ. Although it rings beautifully, he says, it has seen better days. He looks forward to the continuous changes in the music department, where they realize more and more every day that music goes beyond the old school, western, traditional style. He wants each and every student at Gustavus to find themselves through all kinds of music, just as he did when he first began his own career in the Gustavus music department 20 years ago.