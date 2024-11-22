Volleyball Season Comes to a Close

Stella Anderson Moye-

On Saturday, the Gustavus Volleyball Team was delivered a startling decision as they faced Saint Benedict’s. In the MIAC Playoff semi-finals, Saint Benedict dethroned top-seeded Gustavus Volleyball with a 3-0 sweep to move forward into the championship game. This is Gustavus’s first loss to a conference team in over a year.

With the momentum of a regular season championship title behind them, Gustavus Volleyball players and fans held high hopes for the match. Not even a month prior, the Gusties had laid a beatdown on the Bennies. In the first set, Gustavus opened with a strong lead 4-1. They maintained the lead throughout half of the set, continuing their winning stretch 12-8 while the Bennies stayed close in pursuit. Saint Benedict appeared reinvigorated by the challenge, going on a 6-1 streak of their own to take the lead by a point margin. Both teams built energy and grit off of the determination of the other. The Gusties and Bennies battled back and forth, and stayed within no more than 3 points. Gustavus led the charges, seemingly ready to claim a victory in the first set when they led the score 23-20. Saint Benedict was relentless; they racked up another 4-1 point streak to tie 24-24. Tensions were high and neither team was willing to concede. The teams went back and forth for the rest of the set. Once the Gusties and Bennies were tied 30-30, a twin set of kills to bring the score to 32-30 delivered by the Bennies resulted in their win after a marathon of a set.

Saint Benedict embraced this victory and carried the energy into the second set. The Bennies came out strong, taking the lead and not slowing down. They quickly rose to 10-5, rolling through the opening of the second set. Gustavus attempted a comeback with a 4-point streak to close the gap by as little as 1 point. The Gusties showed resilience, going on yet another 4-point streak to tie halfway through the set with a score of 14-14. After trading points back and forth, a pair of kills finally set the Gusties ahead 17-16. Neither team was willing to relinquish the set; the game stayed close for the remainder. The teams were tied yet again at 21-21. It was short-lived however; Saint Benedict went on a run of 4 points to close the set 25-21, setting them ahead with a staggering 2-0 lead over Gustavus.

Saint Benedict’s fire had become an inferno, and could not be extinguished in the third set. The Bennies came out hot; immediately seizing the lead and running the score up 9-4. The Gusties gained a few kills and attack errors to get themselves back into the game. Sitting at 10-8, Gustavus was determined not to be put out. However, the Bennies had other plans with another 3-point streak. The midgame was speckled by points from each team, however the Bennies continued to build their lead up to 17-11. Attack errors plagued the Gusties, resulting in them conceding 5 points to Saint Benedict’s. The Bennies had distanced themselves by 10 points, pushing ahead to 22-12. Gustavus attempted to make their last mark, rattling off a series of 2 points dispersed by a single point from Saint Benedict. However, the kills did not make up the ground needed for the Gusties. Saint Benedict closed the set with a kill, leading to a final score of 25-17. Saint Benedict scooped up their third set win, contributing to their staunch 3-0 over Gustavus.

This unheard-of upset gives Saint Benedict the chance to play for the conference championship; the first time in three years that Gustavus has not taken it home. Gustavus did not receive a bid to continue their season in the NCAA tournament despite their overall winning record of 20-10 (11-0 MIAC). Despite this devastating loss, Gustavus Volleyball played an incredible season, filled with victory and history-making plays. The Gusties claimed their 4th regular season championship title, the only team in the history of the MIAC to do so, to accomplish this feat. Racking up accolades of MIAC athletes of the week, All-conference honors, and honors of national player of the week, it is undeniable that the Gustavus Volleyball team has a history of excellence, and will continue their powerful playing in the next season.